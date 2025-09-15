Live From The Atherton - Shawn Conley Quartet

Shawn Conley Quartet performed a combination of original compositions and explored works from the Great American Songbook in June 2025 as part of our multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton." Sponsored by HMSA.

Hawaiʻi-born bassist and composer Shawn Conley grew up loving all types of music. This love of diversity of sound developed into a career that straddles many genres. He has been a member of the Silk Road Ensemble (founded by Yo-Yo Ma) for 10 years and is a member of the Brooklyn-based chamber orchestra The Knights. Recently, he won the principal bass position in the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. Shawn will be releasing his first solo bass record this year, pairing Bach’s first cello suite with freely improvised pieces, exploring the connection between the two worlds.

Recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Members: Shawn Conley, Bass

Abe Lagrimas Jr., Drums

Jonny Lam, Guitar

Gustavo D’Amico, Saxophone

Song list: 0:00 First Light

8:10 The Driver and the Jockey

16:16 Final Bossa

23:24 Blues to You

32:34 Destroying a Tiger Lilly

40:00 Shred Shed

46:20 Flying Minas’

54:27 Mood Swings

1:02:07 Darn That Dream

1:10:28 First light Blues

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: Kelsea Armstrong

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Kyla Herrmann, Mia Yoshimoto, Liberty Peralta

Support HPR at hawaiipublicradio.org