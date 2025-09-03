Live From The Atherton - Quadpod
Quadpod performed in June 2025, part of our multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton." Sponsored by HMSA.
This performance featured each performer of Quadpod, showcasing their unique and individual prowess on their respective instruments in the genre of bebop, hard bop, and post bop. Songs performed were a mixture of well-known, obscure yet accessible, and original material, written by DeShannon Higa.
Musicians:
Patrick "Paka" Whitehead - Piano & Keys
Mark Tanouye - Bass
Abe Lagrimas Jr. - Drums
Recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.
Song list:
0:00 Green Chimneys
11:16 Nobody's Song But His Own
23:17 Sonic Garden
34:40 Manoa Mist
41:13 Firm Roots
51:15 How We Love Ft. Rocky Brown
1:00:57 Through The Tears
1:11:49 Boogety Boogety
________________________
Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA
HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.
hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton
LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON - TEAM
Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee
Show Host: Charles Husson, Kelsea Armstrong
Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear
HPR Staff: Dana Butler, Val Yee, Belinda Lucas, Lani Lee, Sylvia Flores
_______________________
Support HPR at Hawaiipublicradio.org