Live From The Atherton - Quadpod

Quadpod performed in June 2025, part of our multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton."

This performance featured each performer of Quadpod, showcasing their unique and individual prowess on their respective instruments in the genre of bebop, hard bop, and post bop. Songs performed were a mixture of well-known, obscure yet accessible, and original material, written by DeShannon Higa.

Musicians:

Patrick "Paka" Whitehead - Piano & Keys

Mark Tanouye - Bass

Abe Lagrimas Jr. - Drums

Recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Song list:

0:00 Green Chimneys

11:16 Nobody's Song But His Own

23:17 Sonic Garden

34:40 Manoa Mist

41:13 Firm Roots

51:15 How We Love Ft. Rocky Brown

1:00:57 Through The Tears

1:11:49 Boogety Boogety

Live From the Atherton is Hawai'i Public Radio's flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio.

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: Charles Husson, Kelsea Armstrong

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Dana Butler, Val Yee, Belinda Lucas, Lani Lee, Sylvia Flores

Support HPR at Hawaiipublicradio.org