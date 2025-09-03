© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Live From The Atherton - Quadpod

Published September 3, 2025 at 1:50 PM HST

Quadpod performed in June 2025, part of our multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton." Sponsored by HMSA.

This performance featured each performer of Quadpod, showcasing their unique and individual prowess on their respective instruments in the genre of bebop, hard bop, and post bop. Songs performed were a mixture of well-known, obscure yet accessible, and original material, written by DeShannon Higa.

Musicians:
Patrick "Paka" Whitehead - Piano & Keys
Mark Tanouye - Bass
Abe Lagrimas Jr. - Drums

Recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Song list:
0:00 Green Chimneys
11:16 Nobody's Song But His Own
23:17 Sonic Garden
34:40 Manoa Mist
41:13 Firm Roots
51:15 How We Love Ft. Rocky Brown
1:00:57 Through The Tears
1:11:49 Boogety Boogety

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON - TEAM

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee
Show Host: Charles Husson, Kelsea Armstrong
Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear
HPR Staff: Dana Butler, Val Yee, Belinda Lucas, Lani Lee, Sylvia Flores

