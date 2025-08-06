Live From The Atherton - Honolulu Jazz Quartet

Honolulu Jazz Quartet performed their show in June 2025, Part of our multi-platform event series "Live from the Atherton", Sponsored by HMSA.

Recorded live in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Honolulu Jazz Quartet:

The 2023 Na Hoku Hanohano award winning Honolulu Jazz Quartet, now in its 24th year together, was founded by local bassist John Kolivas with the intent of bringing four like-minded musicians together to create a consistent, indelible sound. The group, including Kolivas on bass, Tim Tsukiyama on sax, Dan Del Negro on piano and Noel Okimoto on drums, has four critically acclaimed recordings to date and has performed original compositions and creative arrangements with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and the finest jazz venues in Hawaii, California and Seattle.

Members: Dan Del Negro, Tim Tsukiyama, John Kolivas, Noel Okimoto

Repertoire description:

Our theme for the night is “Modern Storytelling in Jazz”. When people hear instrumental music, they often wonder what is the story or inspiration behind the tunes. We are happy to share some tidbits from our original compositions and arrangements of fun cover tunes, and the Atherton Studio provides a unique and intimate setting for this.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/honolulujazzquartet

Song list:

0:00 Straight Ahead

4:23 Waltz For Bill Evans

17:41 Tenacity

23:17 Chillin’ At The Crib

32:07 Blues 9.5

37:32 Carl’s Way Home

44:48 Cardinal

52:01 Boppin’ In Baltimore

59:50 Are We There Yet

1:05:55 Speed Trap ft. Kelsea Armstrong

1:12:36 Remembrance ft. Kelsea Armstrong

1:21:18 You Buggah

About the musicians:

Leader/Composer/Bassist John Kolivas is a local Hawaii product who spent 8 years in New York City during the 1980s. John has performed with Benny Golson, Delfeayo Marsalis, Larry Coryell, Donald Harrison, Makoto Ozone, Keola Beamer, the Hawaii Symphony, Steve Turre, Don Grusin, George Benson, Grady Tate and many others.

Hawaii born saxophonist Tim Tsukiyama attended the Berklee College of Music, is a member of the Royal Hawaiian Band and has worked with Ray Charles, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Bunky Green, John Pizzarelli, The Temptations, and Kalapana.

Dan Del Negro hails from the south side of Chicago where he absorbed the fine jazz scene around him. Dan has worked with Herbie Mann, Vinnie Coliuta, Eric Marienthal, Tiger Okoshi, Nestor Torres and Larry Coryell.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Noel Okimoto has been playing professionally since the age of ten. Noel’s primary instrument is the drum set, but is also an accomplished orchestral percussionist, vibraphonist, composer and clinician. Noel has played with Gabe Baltazar, Freddie Hubbard, The Woody Herman Orchestra, Stan Getz, Bobby Hutcherson and many more.

________________________

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA

HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

hawaiipublicradio.org/atherton

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON - TEAM

Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee

Show Host: Charles Husson, Kelsea Armstrong

Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear

HPR Staff: Dana Butler, Val Yee, Belinda Lucas, Lani Lee, Sylvia Flores

________________________

Support HPR at Hawaiipublicradio.org