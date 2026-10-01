Kauaʻi bill could help keep kūpuna home on their land

Some Hawaiian families could get a lower property tax rate, thanks to a new bill introduced in the Kauaʻi County Council.

Measure 3008 would create a new property tax program called an ʻĀina Kūpuna dedication that would let Hawaiʻi families who can trace their land back to being continuously owned before statehood in 1959 pay a fixed property tax for 10 years.

It was introduced by Councilmember Fern Holland, who worked on the bill for almost two years. She said this is a small step in the right direction toward keeping local families at home and protecting generational land ownership.

“This is a modest first step by the county towards addressing its own role in the loss of generational lands,” Holland said. “Years of raising land valuations and resulting increases in property tax revenues that followed have benefited the county, while longtime kamaʻāina ʻohanas have faced increasing pressure to sell, leave Kauaʻi, or struggle to hold on to their lands.”

Qualifying properties must be five acres or smaller, have a total of at least $10,000 in real property taxes accumulated over the past 10 years, and have at least one owner, trustee or board member that lives in Kauaʻi County.

While a property is dedicated as ʻāina kūpuna land, the owner cannot sell or transfer it to a nonqualifying descendent or use the property for commercial purposes.

Kauaʻi resident Maile Ayu testified at the county hearing where the bill was introduced, stating that it is the responsibility of the younger generations to ensure that kūpuna have a right to their land.

“As Hawaiians, caring for our kūpuna is deeply rooted into our culture. They play a vital role, not only in our families but in our communities. They teach us cultural knowledge, genealogies, and the values of aloha that we hold so tight to our heart,” Ayu said. “Keeping them on their lands, guarantees preservation of our history, our culture, and the values that make this place so special. It is the kuleana of this county to prevent their displacement.”

The County Council advanced the bill and it will be heard at the next public hearing on Oct. 28.

