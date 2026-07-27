HPR Announces New Board Members and Advisory Board

Hawai'i Public Radio Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors and Names a New Community Advisory Board

HONOLULU, HI. July 22, 2026. Hawai‘i Public Radio has welcomed Saedene Ota of Maui and Kevin Chang of Oʻahu as new members of its all-volunteer Board of Directors.

Ms. Ota founded the award-winning Sae Design Group and brings extensive experience in brand strategy, business and philanthropy. Mr. Chang is the Executive Director of Kua‘āina ‘Ulu ‘Auamo (KUA), a non-profit organization that works with rural and Native Hawaiian communities on natural resource management, with a vision of ‘āina momona.

“We are delighted to welcome Saedene and Kevin to this dedicated and impressive board,” said Joe Uno, HPR’s current Board Chair. He added “this is a pivotal moment for Hawai'i Public Radio, and their expertise and commitment will help strengthen HPR now and for years to come."

The new directors were elected on July 20, 2026, and will serve alongside 15 current directors to help guide the organization’s future and ensure its long-term sustainability.

In addition, HPR is pleased to announce that 11 station members have been elected to its Community Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB is comprised of HPR supporters throughout the islands, and provides feedback to HPR management on station programming and community outreach opportunities. The group is chaired by HPR James Faumuina of O‘ahu, and the new class of '28 joins the class of '27 to form an outstanding group of 21 individuals. A list of the newly elected CAB members can be found here.

“The addition of Saedene and Kevin to the Board of Directors, plus this latest outstanding class of CAB members, shows the deep commitment from people across the islands to help grow HPR as a thriving organization that informs, inspires and connects Hawai'i. It's an honor and a huge asset to have such an outstanding Board of Directors and Community Advisory Board," said Meredith Artley, HPR’s President & CEO.

The complete list of HPR's Board of Directors is at https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/hpr-board-of-directors.

The CAB is listed at https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/hpr-community-advisory-board.

Hawai'i Public Radio is a trusted, community-funded, public service that broadcasts and streams local, national and global news and music to Hawai'i and beyond, in addition to publishing online at HawaiiPublicRadio.org and across HPR's digital portfolio. HPR's mission is to serve the people of Hawai'i through trusted information and storytelling, the inspiring power of music and the arts, and human connection. More about HPR: https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/about.