HPR wins 2 Regional Murrow Awards

(HONOLULU) HPR has won two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the regional winners of the Murrow Awards on May 28. Hawai‘i is in Region 2, which also includes California, Nevada and Guam.

Presented annually by the RTDNA, the Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition. National winners are expected to be announced in later this summer.

HPR received recognition in the following categories:

Overall Excellence

Hard News:

How physically present must state lawmakers be during session, if at all?

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Most recently, HPR won two Regional Murrow Awards and a National Murrow Award in 2024. View a list of previous HPR achievements.