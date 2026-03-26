Hawai‘i Public Radio's 2025 Annual Report

2025 was a phenomenal year for Hawaiʻi Public Radio, one where the people we serve rallied around us with groundbreaking support in the face of unprecedented challenges to public media.

We invite you to explore our 2025 Annual Report . This year-in-review showcases the many ways your support is enabling us to uplift voices in our community, share fresh perspectives, expand the scope of our storytelling, and bring us all together.

The theme of this report is Forward Together. It’s an expression of gratitude for the momentum and support provided by the individuals, families and businesses backing us during our first full year as a 100% community-supported service. Further, it speaks to the ambitious agenda we’ve set for 2026 to deepen and broaden HPR’s work in service to Hawaiʻi and to do so with active community participation.

We’re grateful for the time you spend with HPR. Thank you for your continued partnership and support.