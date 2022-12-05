HPR's final fundraising push of 2022 begins Dec. 6

(HONOLULU) Hawai‘i Public Radio's end-of-year membership campaign begins Tuesday, December 6 at 6:30 a.m. on HPR-1 and HPR-2 across broadcast and online streaming platforms. The campaign is scheduled to conclude on Friday, December 9. Donations may be made online or by calling 888-536-4700.

Financial contributions from the community make up 94% of the station’s $6.7 million operating budget. HPR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and a statewide radio broadcaster. Funding from listeners who become "members" provides critical resources for HPR's in-depth news, talk and music programs, as well as the broadcast and digital infrastructure to deliver these programs to the public.

HPR's main goal for these campaigns is to grow its membership base, which provides a steady, predictable revenue stream that allows the statewide station to plan for future growth. Automatic monthly donations from members are the preferred way to support the local, nonprofit, noncommercial, community-owned radio service. Tax-deductible contributions can start at $10 a month.

Community support makes it possible for HPR to further invest in content that listeners rely on. While newsrooms across the country are shrinking, the HPR news team—the largest radio newsroom in Hawai‘i—is expanding to bolster its commitment to statewide and global coverage. Recent hires include a culture and arts reporter, a digital news producer, and a general assignment reporter. HPR also recently welcomed several new hosts to locally curate classical and contemporary music programs.

For 11 consecutive times, HPR has earned a four-star rating, the highest possible, from Charity Navigator, the country’s largest independent evaluator of nonprofits. This sustained top score is an indicator of HPR’s transparency and fiscal accountability, and ensures donors that their contributions will be used wisely. Only 4% of charities evaluated receive this sustained top rating.