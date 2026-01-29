Programming updates for HPR-1, effective February 1, 2026

Thanks to the continued support of our members, HPR continues to bring you entertaining and engaging programming. As we keep evolving, a few changes are coming to the HPR-1 on-air schedule. Here's what you can expect starting Feb. 1.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 1, "Fresh Air Weekend" will move from 1 p.m. to the 12 p.m. time slot.



At 1 p.m., we will be introducing "HPR Hōʻike."

"HPR Hōʻike" is our weekly showcase for new music and storytelling events produced in-house here at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. It serves as the home for our "Live from the Atherton" performance series, featuring local musicians as well as a showcase for thoughtful discussions with local authors, practitioners, and artists and the place to share HPR podcasts with our broadcast listeners. We're excited to bring fresh, locally produced content to inform, inspire, connect, as well as continue to share a strong sense of place with our listeners at home and abroad.

"Travel with Rick Steves" will be leaving HPR-1. You can access current episodes and the show archive here.

Starting Monday, Feb. 2, we are excited to introduce "After Hours," which will replace "Bridging the Gap."

Step into the sound after dark with "After Hours," Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s new late-night music series, where each weeknight brings a distinct voice, genre, and sonic point of view. Curated by a rotating lineup of music hosts, "After Hours" is a space for discovery, reflection, and deep listening— Music to soundtrack your life, after hours.

Listeners can look forward to a refreshed weekday lineup of hosts during the 10 p.m. - midnight time slot:



Monday: After Hours: Electronic Soul — with Nara Nellis

On Monday evenings, HPR music host Nara Nellis opens the week with Electronic Soul . Her show explores the roots of electronic music and soul, and the sounds born from their intersection. Blending electronic, nu-disco, new age, and soul, each episode features genre-defying tracks that blur cultural and musical boundaries.



After Hours: — with Nara Nellis On Monday evenings, HPR music host Nara Nellis opens the week with . Her show explores the roots of electronic music and soul, and the sounds born from their intersection. Blending electronic, nu-disco, new age, and soul, each episode features genre-defying tracks that blur cultural and musical boundaries. Tuesday: After Hours: Ua Noa — with Leimomi Bong

After Hours: Ua Noa explores the evolving sonic landscapes of Moananuiākea. Rooted in Hawaiʻi, the series weaves Pasifika sounds—archival and contemporary—into a space for release and connection across the Pacific.



After Hours: — with Leimomi Bong After Hours: Ua Noa explores the evolving sonic landscapes of Moananuiākea. Rooted in Hawaiʻi, the series weaves Pasifika sounds—archival and contemporary—into a space for release and connection across the Pacific. Wednesday: After Hours: Jazz & Funk Sessions — with Roger County

From humble beginnings in the red light district of New Orleans to worldwide legitimacy in renowned concert halls and venues, to a controversial fusion with funk, jazz has stood the test of time. Join Roger to explore the current state of jazz, nu-jazz and funk on the global stage.



After Hours: — with Roger County From humble beginnings in the red light district of New Orleans to worldwide legitimacy in renowned concert halls and venues, to a controversial fusion with funk, jazz has stood the test of time. Join Roger to explore the current state of jazz, nu-jazz and funk on the global stage. Thursday: After Hours: Country Detours — with Jeff Long

Every Thursday, Country Detours travels through the evening inversion mists along the backroads and byways of blues, soul, and country-western music. Songs with the salty tang of greens and crispy pig skin, the easy glide of a cool beer from a wet bottle.



After Hours: — with Jeff Long Every Thursday, Country Detours travels through the evening inversion mists along the backroads and byways of blues, soul, and country-western music. Songs with the salty tang of greens and crispy pig skin, the easy glide of a cool beer from a wet bottle. Friday: After Hours: Mundo Reggae — with Lulu Solares

Mundo Reggae is a two-hour journey through the global culture of reggae, hosted by Lulu Solares. Spanning foundation roots, lovers rock, dub, steppers, and contemporary worldwide sounds, the show explores reggae not just as a genre, but as a living culture — music as message, movement, and way of life.

Weekly on-demand listening of our "After Hours" programming will be available starting Feb. 2.

The Bridging the Gap archive will be available indefinitely and can be accessed here.

Have questions or concerns about our programming changes? Contact us.

The HPR-1 program schedule on our website reflects these changes. An updated printable/downloadable program guide is forthcoming.

