CEO Memo: Gratitude for the year that was, optimism for the year ahead

Forward, Together was the theme of Hawaiʻi Public Radio's final on-air fundraising campaign of 2025, a year in which we set new all-time records for financial support and hit new membership highs. We launched more local programming, expanded digitally, grew partnerships, and hired and promoted staff. HPR was also awarded best overall news site in Hawaiʻi, and our stations rated as the most listened to across the islands.

2025 was a phenomenal year for Hawaiʻi Public Radio, one where the people we serve rallied groundbreaking support in the face of unprecedented challenges to public media.

It's remarkable that instead of weakening us, the July cuts to federal funding had the exact opposite effect for HPR. We are profoundly grateful to move into 2026, our first full year as a 100% community-supported service, with strength and confidence to continue serving Hawaiʻi. The people we inform, inspire and connect every day have made this possible.

We mahalo the individuals, families, local businesses, foundations and HPR fans everywhere for your support in so many forms.

Here are some ways we will move forward together:



Trusted local news is vital to functioning communities, and remains under duress across the nation. In 2026, we'll focus on key issues people across Hawaiʻi care about, including local government, affordability, climate, nature and energy, culture and the arts, and Hawaiʻi's unique place in the Pacific region at large.

Part of HPR's special sauce is not just what news we cover, but how we cover it. Explanatory work that clarifies the complex, plus compelling stories that elevate voices, ideas, and solutions will be increasingly central to our journalistic approach.

You'll see us expand into new areas, including topics like food, and more local music and in-depth interviews and conversations with people across the islands, from known leaders, artists and community members, to new and emerging voices.

Digital expansion is a key way for HPR to reach and serve new audiences. You'll see even more creative storytelling on our site, app, via social media and in our successful newsletters like the Akamai Recap and HPR's Social Club. And building on hit podcasts like Feathers and Fire and This is Our Hawaiʻi, we'll continue to expand our podcast and digital audio offerings in 2026.

Growing distinctive local programming is a priority, and we will continue to refresh and introduce new shows, segments and franchises on air and online, across news, storytelling and music.

We believe that in-person connections are a powerful antidote to polarization and isolation... and just good fun. HPR will continue to host and be present at events and gatherings small and large across the islands. This includes a new season of Live From the Atherton, with a range of local music performances, authors and speakers, kicking off in February with our Mele series.



There's a lot to look forward to in the year ahead, including a big birthday: Hawaiʻi Public Radio turns 45 on November 13, 2026. Throughout the year, we will be celebrating and honoring where we've been, together with our community, and the sparkling, bright future ahead.

On a personal note, in addition to the warmest thanks to friends of Hawaiʻi Public Radio everywhere, I want to mahalo the talented and dedicated staff of HPR who worked with tenacity, creativity and compassion through an unprecedented year, turning adversity into opportunity. The staff of Hawaiʻi Public Radio, backed by our board of directors, our community advisory board and the people we serve, created strength and momentum that we carry with us going forward, together.

Meredith Artley

President & CEO

Hawai‘i Public Radio

