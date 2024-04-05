© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House passes bill requiring governor to submit reports when using emergency grants

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo
Published April 5, 2024 at 8:30 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green speaks at a press conference on Maui wildfire recover at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Sept. 21, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green speaks at a press conference on Maui wildfire recover at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Sept. 21, 2023.

The House passed a measure that requires the governor to submit reports to the state Legislature 14 days before using grants, including federal aid, received through emergency management powers.

It also requires the governor to submit another report to lawmakers within five days after each use of that authority.

The state Department of Budget and Fiscal Services and the Department of Defense both opposed the measure. The two agencies were concerned that the extra requirements would interfere with the state’s ability to respond to emergencies.

FILE - A Honolulu Police Department vehicle at the intersection of Kapioʻlani Boulevard and Kaheka Street.
Local News
House advances three-strikes law that would penalize repeat misdemeanor offenders
Ashley Mizuo

Rep. Elle Cochran, who represents Lahaina, explained that it’s important to track where the money for Maui recovery has been spent.

“The people of Lahaina want to know, where is all the money?” she said on the House floor.

“I continuously see people in parks, in cars, on the streets, on the beaches committing suicide all the time. We want to know that trickle-down. Where has every penny gone? Because a lot of it has not fell upon the people to better their situations at this time.”

FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn.
Local News
House committee won't take marijuana legalization bill any higher
Ashley Mizuo

Gov. Josh Green’s office wrote in an email that these requirements are similar to those the Legislature implemented when it gave him $200 million last session for emergency expenditures.

He did not think it would impact his authority to make decisions in a crisis so he didn’t take much issue with the measure.

The bill will now go back to the Senate for approval as it has been amended since it was last passed in that chamber.
Tags
Local News State LegislatureJosh Green2023 Maui fires
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Related Stories