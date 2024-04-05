House passes bill requiring governor to submit reports when using emergency grants

The House passed a measure that requires the governor to submit reports to the state Legislature 14 days before using grants, including federal aid, received through emergency management powers.

It also requires the governor to submit another report to lawmakers within five days after each use of that authority.

The state Department of Budget and Fiscal Services and the Department of Defense both opposed the measure. The two agencies were concerned that the extra requirements would interfere with the state’s ability to respond to emergencies.

Rep. Elle Cochran, who represents Lahaina, explained that it’s important to track where the money for Maui recovery has been spent.

“The people of Lahaina want to know, where is all the money?” she said on the House floor.

“I continuously see people in parks, in cars, on the streets, on the beaches committing suicide all the time. We want to know that trickle-down. Where has every penny gone? Because a lot of it has not fell upon the people to better their situations at this time.”

Gov. Josh Green’s office wrote in an email that these requirements are similar to those the Legislature implemented when it gave him $200 million last session for emergency expenditures.

He did not think it would impact his authority to make decisions in a crisis so he didn’t take much issue with the measure.

The bill will now go back to the Senate for approval as it has been amended since it was last passed in that chamber.

