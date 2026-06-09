ZENSHIN DAIKO'S 27th Annual Taiko Festival Concert will be a celebration of outstanding musicianship played with upbeat fun and boundless heart! A non-profit corporation dedicated to teaching taiko to children and sharing it with the community. Since forming in 1999, ZENSHIN DAIKO has performed in over 1,200 cultural and community events all over Maui, the neighbor islands as well as in California, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Japan.

They will be joined by the very talented NA ALI’I BIG BAND, and esteemed STANFORD TAIKO, one of the leading collegiate taiko groups in North America, with over 30 years of history. They continue to inspire by spreading the art of ensemble drumming, which has been a part of Japanese culture for centuries. An energetically positive and hopeful evening for all!