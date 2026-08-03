Writing Place, Writing Land

Discover how writing can deepen your relationship with the natural world in this creative, nature-inspired workshop at Lyon Arboretum.

Writing about ʻāina—poetry, writing, and composition are wonderful ways to deepen our observations, knowledge of, and connection to ʻāina. Together, we will slow down to observe the unique landscape of Lyon Arboretum and build a shared "word palette" of phrases, images, and ideas inspired by our surroundings. Using this collective vocabulary along with guided writing prompts, participants will explore poetry and creative writing inspired by the beauty of nature. No prior writing experience is necessary—all levels are welcome.