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Wild Moon School of Spells

Wild Moon School of Spells

Wild Moon School of Spells is the first in a holiday series of pop up events created just for keiki. It’s where the magic of the holidays and the wonder of childhood meet, giving kids space to imagine, pretend, create, and make a few new friends along the way.

School of Spells takes place October 4, when keiki are invited to step into a world of spellbinding witches, enchanting wizards, potions, wands, magical companions, and imaginative play.

Throughout the event, kids will move through a series of magical stations where they can enchant their own spell wand, mix a potion, design a witch or wizard hat, create a charm bracelet, and bring their very own magical companion to life.

It’s a place where imagination comes to life, creativity is encouraged, and play takes center stage.

School of Spells is for ages 5 to 10 and is $65 per child. Three session options are available. Open to the community.

Le Jardin Academy
$65 per child
10:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild Moon Child by Ivonne
8088889823
ivonneswildmoonchild@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Ivonne Baxter
ivonneswildmoonchild@gmail.com
Le Jardin Academy
917 Kalanianaole Hwy
Kailua, Hawaii 96734