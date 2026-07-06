West African Music & Culture MasterClass (All Levels) with Sekou Camara & Hollow Moon

Join this MasterClass with Sekou Camara, master drummer, balafon player, educator, and cultural ambassador Sekou Camara for an immersive journey into the rhythms, songs, and traditions of Guinea, West Africa.

Originally from Guinea and a longtime member of the Hawaiʻi community, Sekou has spent decades sharing the rich musical heritage of West Africa through performances, workshops, and cultural education. With warmth, expertise, and a deep respect for tradition, he invites participants to experience music as a pathway to connection, joy, and community.

This interactive workshop will feature live demonstrations of traditional West African instruments, including the djembe, dunun, and balafon, while exploring the rhythms, songs, stories, and cultural traditions that bring this music to life.

Perfect for beginners and experienced musicians alike, this workshop emphasizes rhythm, listening, participation, and the power of making music together.

In this workshop, you’ll experience:

Live percussion and balafon demonstrations

Traditional Guinean rhythms and songs

Cultural stories and historical context behind the music

Interactive rhythm exercises and community participation

A welcoming environment for all levels of experience

Come discover the joy, energy, and spirit of West African music in a vibrant and engaging community setting.