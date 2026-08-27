Waimea Community Theatre Presents "The Odd Couple" by Neil Simon

WAIMEA, HI — Waimea Community Theatre is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Neil Simon’s legendary comedic masterpiece, The Odd Couple, running for one weekend only from October 9 through October 11, 2026, at the Parker School Theatre.

The Odd Couple follows the hilarious and chaotic lives of two radically mismatched roommates: Felix Ungar, a neurotic, fastidious clean-freak, and Oscar Madison, a slovenly, cynical sports writer. Tossed together in a New York City apartment following the collapses of their respective marriages, the duo tries to coexist without driving each other completely insane.

This highly anticipated community production boasts a unique artistic twist, with local theatrical veteran T. C. Faith serving double-duty as both the show’s director and starring as the hopelessly messy Oscar Madison. Opposite T. C. Faith, Justin Henshaw takes the stage as the obsessively neat Felix Ungar, bringing to life one of the most famous comedic dynamics in American theater history.

“I’m delighted to be returning to W.C.T. with this production” said Director T. C. Faith. “The Odd Couple isn’t just a classic comedy; it’s a shining example of how American theater can weave together humor, humanity and community, and there are few people capable of crafting that as well as Neil Simon was. We have a wonderful & dedicated cast and crew who are working hard to bring this show to life, and we are eager to share it with our audience.”

Cast Members - Justin Henshaw, T. C. Faith, Robert Payesko, Garry Davis, John Sucke, J. D. Harsh, Kelly Wadlegger & Kyra Keli

Performance Schedule:

Friday, October 9 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 11 at 2:00 PM

Due to the limited four-performance run, audiences are highly encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. All performances will take place at the Parker School Theatre, located at 65-1224 Lindsey Rd, Kamuela, HI 96743.

Tickets are available online now at WaimeaCommunityTheatre.org. Patrons can also secure seats by scanning the QR codes on promotional posters throughout town or visiting the theater's digital box office directly.

About Waimea Community Theatre:

Waimea Community Theatre is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the culture of the Big Island through quality live theatrical entertainment. Operated by passionate volunteers and local artists, the theater provides creative outlets and affordable cultural experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Media Contact:

Justin Henshaw

Waimea Community Theatre

Vice-President

808-494-5574

henshawj77@yahoo.com

Waimeacommunitytheatre.org

