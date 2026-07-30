Wailea Wednesdays - Rama Camarillo

Wednesday, August 26 from 4:30-6pm

The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays, Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers

Rama Camarillo is an ukulele teacher at Kamehameha Schools Maui who has performed across the island for many years. He also enjoys listening to his sons' music, both of whom are Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners.

Seating is provided throughout the property for guests to enjoy. At this time, The Shops at Wailea kindly ask guests not to bring their own chairs. Mahalo for your understanding. The Shops’s special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.