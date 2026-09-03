Wailea Wednesdays - Larry Endrina

Wednesday, September 23 from 4:30-6pm

The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays, Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers

Originating from a family of singers and musicians from the island of Lanai, Larry has been an entertainer for over forty years on Lanai and Maui. Starting his career at the Seahouse Restaurant in Napili for ten years, he then performed in the great hall of The Lodge at Ko`ele, Lanai for 22 years. Currently residing on Maui, he continues to perform and believes it is vital to intertwine classic Hawaiian along with contemporary Hawaiian music, to continue its legacy.

The Shops at Wailea’s special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.