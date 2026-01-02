Wailea Wednesdays - Joe Benedett at The Shops at Wailea

Wednesday, June 3 from 4:30-6pm on the Lower Valley Stage

The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays, Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers

Joe Benedett has worked alongside some of the music industry’s top artists as a producer, songwriter and performer. He has released numerous studio albums, as well as recording and film credits. A Maui resident for more than 20 years originally from Santa Barbara, California, Benedett currently performs acoustic sets and plays with his group Lost Slippahs. His music is available on Apple Music, SoundCloud and other streaming platforms.