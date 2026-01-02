Wailea Wednesdays - Joe Benedett at The Shops at Wailea
Wailea Wednesdays - Joe Benedett at The Shops at Wailea
Wednesday, June 3 from 4:30-6pm on the Lower Valley Stage
The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays, Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers
Joe Benedett has worked alongside some of the music industry’s top artists as a producer, songwriter and performer. He has released numerous studio albums, as well as recording and film credits. A Maui resident for more than 20 years originally from Santa Barbara, California, Benedett currently performs acoustic sets and plays with his group Lost Slippahs. His music is available on Apple Music, SoundCloud and other streaming platforms.
The Shops at Wailea
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
The Shops at Wailea
3750 Wailea Alanui DriveWailea, Hawaii 96753