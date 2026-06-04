Wailea Wednesdays - Gabriel Goebbert

Wednesday, June 24 from 4:30-6pm in the Lower Level Stage

The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays, Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers

Gabriel Goebbert was born and raised on Maui. His passion for music began in childhood, and for over 15 years, he has entertained audiences blending Hawaiian, island contemporary, jazz and R&B styles.

Seating is provided throughout the property for guests to enjoy. At this time, The Shops at Wailea kindly ask guests not to bring their own chairs. Mahalo for your understanding. The Shops’ special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.