Wailea Wednesdays - Arlie Asiu

Wednesday, May 20 from 4:30–6pm

The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays, Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers

Join The Shops at Wailea for a special evening of music with Arlie Asiu.

Seating is provided throughout the property for guests to enjoy. At this time, The Shops at Wailea kindly ask guests not to bring their own chairs. Mahalo for your understanding. The Shops’ special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.