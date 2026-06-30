Wahiawa Lions' School Supplies Collection

Could your children write without a pen or color without crayons or paints? That's

the problem facing many Wahiawa children who are going back to school without these and other vital school supplies! The Wahiawa Lions are conducting a drive on July 18th and 25th in Wahiawa to collect supplies for the needy children of the Wahiawa area: new pens, pencils, composition books, crayons, glue sticks, scissors, and all the usual things kids need. Drop off your donations near Longs in the Wahiawa Shopping Center or Tamura's Market on Saturday, July 18th or Saturday July 25th between 10 AM and 2 PM. Monetary donations will also be accepted. For more information, please call 808-228-3722.