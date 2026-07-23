Volcano Art Center to Host Golf Tournament Fundraiser

The Volcano Art Center invites golfers and community supporters to its Golf Tournament Fundraiser at the Volcano Golf Course, located at 99-1621 Piimauna Drive in Volcano, Hawaiʻi. The event takes place on Monday, September 14th, 2026, with check-in at 7AM and tee time at 8AM. This four-person scramble event costs $125 per player and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, range balls, bento lunch, awards and door prizes. All proceeds suport education and community programs at the Volcano Art Center.

Hole sponsorships are available:

Bronze level for $100 includes a name sign at the tee box.

Silver level for $500 includes space at the tee box for a tent, table, and chairs.

Gold level for $1000 includes all the above plus a complimentary foursome at the tournament.

Teams and indiviuals can register at volcanoartcenter.org or by calling (808) 967-8222. For questions about the tournament call David Leabman at 760-265-2305.

The Volcano Art Center is a non-profit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and prerpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawaiʻiʻs people and enviroment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts.

