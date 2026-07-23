Volcano Art Center to Host Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Volcano Art Center to Host Golf Tournament Fundraiser
The Volcano Art Center invites golfers and community supporters to its Golf Tournament Fundraiser at the Volcano Golf Course, located at 99-1621 Piimauna Drive in Volcano, Hawaiʻi. The event takes place on Monday, September 14th, 2026, with check-in at 7AM and tee time at 8AM. This four-person scramble event costs $125 per player and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, range balls, bento lunch, awards and door prizes. All proceeds suport education and community programs at the Volcano Art Center.
Hole sponsorships are available:
Bronze level for $100 includes a name sign at the tee box.
Silver level for $500 includes space at the tee box for a tent, table, and chairs.
Gold level for $1000 includes all the above plus a complimentary foursome at the tournament.
Teams and indiviuals can register at volcanoartcenter.org or by calling (808) 967-8222. For questions about the tournament call David Leabman at 760-265-2305.
The Volcano Art Center is a non-profit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and prerpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawaiʻiʻs people and enviroment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts.