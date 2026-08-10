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Vinyasa with Ashtanga Roots with Melanie Dagenais (6-week limited class)

Vinyasa with Ashtanga Roots with Melanie Dagenais (6-week limited class)

Cultivate presence through an Ashtanga-inspired practice that blends breath, movement, and mindful alignment. With thoughtful modifications and personalized guidance, you’ll develop a strong foundation for a balanced and sustainable yoga practice.

Still and Moving Center
Every week through Sep 19, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Still and Moving Center
1024 Queen Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-397-7678
info@stillandmovingcenter.com
https://stillandmovingcenter.com/