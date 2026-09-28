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VFW & Auxiliary Bazaar - Kona VFW Post 12122

VFW & Auxiliary Bazaar - Kona VFW Post 12122

Bazaar Sales - Semi-formal Dresses, Mens Aloha Shirts, Jewelry, Baked Goods, Handbags, Pickled Veggies, Craftsman Tools, Unique Cards, Knives-Sharpening, Plants, Cricket Crafts, and much more. Lunch sold. Please, CASH Sales.

Kona VFW Post 12122
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Kona VFW Post 12122
8083265675
http://vfwaux12122.org

Artist Group Info

Various VFW Members
Kona VFW Post 12122
75-5543 Kaiwi St., A185A
Kailua Kona, Hawaii 96740
8083265675
k1kona808@gmail.com
www://vfwaux12122.org