VFW & Auxiliary Bazaar - Kona VFW Post 12122
VFW & Auxiliary Bazaar - Kona VFW Post 12122
Bazaar Sales - Semi-formal Dresses, Mens Aloha Shirts, Jewelry, Baked Goods, Handbags, Pickled Veggies, Craftsman Tools, Unique Cards, Knives-Sharpening, Plants, Cricket Crafts, and much more. Lunch sold. Please, CASH Sales.
Kona VFW Post 12122
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kona VFW Post 12122
8083265675
Artist Group Info
Various VFW Members
Kona VFW Post 12122
75-5543 Kaiwi St., A185AKailua Kona, Hawaii 96740
8083265675
k1kona808@gmail.com