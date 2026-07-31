Vespers on the Lānai - Duane Padilla & Shiqi Xu

Featuring violinist Duane Padilla and classical pianist Shiqi (Sadee) Xu, join us an evening of wonderful music, fascinating stories, and a musical journey spanning nearly 200 years! Including Beethoven's lively Violin Sonata in D Major, Op. 12, No. 1, music from John Williams’ deeply moving score for the movie Schindler’s List, and Igor Stravinsky’s wonderfully imaginative Suite Italienne.

Event is FREE and family friendly. We'll be inside the sanctuary for this event (for the grand piano), so chairs are provided and picnics still welcome!

Duane Padilla is an acclaimed violinist and educator whose artistry bridges the worlds of classical, jazz, and beyond. After earning degrees from Northwestern and Yale as a concert artist, he performed with orchestras and symphonies nationally and locally. Duane serves on the faculty at Punahou Music School, is a founding member of local jazz ensemble The Hot Club of Hulaville, and has been awarded for his 2021 recording "Queen Liliokalana" with the Mana Music Quartet. https://duanepadilla.com/

Shiqi Xu is a dedicated performer and teacher who began playing the piano at age seven while growing up in China. She is a graduate of Manhattan School of Music and Carthage College, and recently completed her Doctor of Musical Arts under the mentorship of Robert Koenig. She has performed with philharmonics, operas and festivals from Carthage to Milwaukee, from Manhattan to Napa Valley, and is known for her versatility as a chamber musician.

Vespers on the Lānai is a casual event combining great music with an opportunity for spiritual reflection; this FREE, family-friendly, music series happens the 2nd Friday of certain months. Featuring a different musical genre at each event, interspersed briefly with poetry and contemplative readings, we’ll think broadly together and folks of all faiths (or no faith in particular) and all ages should feel welcome.

Christ Church Uniting is an inclusive, progressive community of faith seeking spiritual growth and working for justice.