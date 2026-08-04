‘Ulu Festival – Community Celebration
‘Ulu Festival – Community Celebration
The week will kick off with an ‘Ulu Festival at the Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden, featuring cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs, production workshops, keiki activities and traditional crafts; Amy Greenwell previously hosted two breadfruit festivals in 2011-2012, which drew 10,000 attendees and is broadly regarded as a pivotal series of events that helped launch today’s breadfruit industry in Hawaii.
Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden
82-6160 Mamalahoa Hwy.Captain Cook, Hawaii 96704
info@amygreenwell.garden