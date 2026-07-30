‘Ulu Edible Showcase

A culinary celebration featuring innovative ʻulu-centered dishes from chefs, producers, and food innovators across Hawai‘i and the Pacific.

Join us on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 from 6 PM to 9 PM for a world class ʻUlu Culinary Showcase, a delectable evening celebrating the endless versatility of breadfruit. The evening will feature an array of innovative ʻulu preparations crafted by the acclaimed culinary team at Outrigger Kona Resort, alongside exceptional brewers, distillers, chefs, food artisans, and manufacturers who have mastered the art of transforming ʻulu into extraordinary savory dishes, decadent desserts, craft beverages, snacks, and more.

Showcasing diverse local breadfruit varieties, this world-class culinary experience will also provide a unique opportunity for networking and relationship building, fostering new collaborations among growers, researchers, culinary professionals, and food innovators from across Hawaiʻi, the Pacific, and beyond.

