Tūtū’s Garden: A Puppetry Performance by Bonnie Kim

Join puppetry artist Bonnie Kim for Tūtū’s Garden, a 60-minute performance for ages 6+ celebrating the joy of growing, sharing, and enjoying food. Through puppetry and Hawaiian stories, this delightful program explores cultural traditions, abundance, and caring for the land.

Bonnie Kim is a Hawaiʻi Island-based puppeteer and multidisciplinary artist whose performances have been presented throughout Hawaiʻi, the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i. This is a production of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Outreach College’s Statewide Cultural Extension Program.

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program service, or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required. All programs are subject to change.