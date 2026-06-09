TUMUA - Das' How Tour
TUMUA - Das' How Tour
Tumua is a stand-up Comedian, podcaster, former collegiate athlete, actor, and social media personality. His online presence reaches over 800 thousand + followers combined (Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, YouTube). Tumua was born and raised on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. His social media sketches and stand-up bits are very well known in the Polynesian community throughout the world!
As a stand-up comic, Tumua has been selling out clubs, theaters, and even arenas all across the nation! In 2025 Tumua performed in 24 cities, 14 states, 5 islands, and 2 countries.
Tumua has two new specials, Strictly Aloha and Talk Story: The Crowd Work Special, out on YouTube now!
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
$61.50, $81.50, & $101.50 (Includes ALL Taxes & Fees)
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron WayKahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org