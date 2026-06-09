TUMUA - Das' How Tour

Tumua is a stand-up Comedian, podcaster, former collegiate athlete, actor, and social media personality. His online presence reaches over 800 thousand + followers combined (Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, YouTube). Tumua was born and raised on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. His social media sketches and stand-up bits are very well known in the Polynesian community throughout the world!

As a stand-up comic, Tumua has been selling out clubs, theaters, and even arenas all across the nation! In 2025 Tumua performed in 24 cities, 14 states, 5 islands, and 2 countries.

Tumua has two new specials, Strictly Aloha and Talk Story: The Crowd Work Special, out on YouTube now!