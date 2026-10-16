Trick or Treat Trail

Join us for a magical Halloween celebration at Mālamalama Waldorf School on Friday, October 30th, from 4–8 PM!

Bring your keiki for an evening of trick-or-treating, candy-free fun, and a little Halloween magic!

Choose from two trails: a sweet and magical Fairy Trail for younger keiki, or a spooky adventure for older children. Don't worry, it's Waldorf scary, not haunted-house horror!

Both trails are $10 per keiki, with food and games also available for purchase.

This special event is hosted by our Class 7/8 students, with all proceeds supporting their end-of-year class trip.

We hope to see you there!