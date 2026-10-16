Trick or Treat Trail
Trick or Treat Trail
Join us for a magical Halloween celebration at Mālamalama Waldorf School on Friday, October 30th, from 4–8 PM!
Bring your keiki for an evening of trick-or-treating, candy-free fun, and a little Halloween magic!
Choose from two trails: a sweet and magical Fairy Trail for younger keiki, or a spooky adventure for older children. Don't worry, it's Waldorf scary, not haunted-house horror!
Both trails are $10 per keiki, with food and games also available for purchase.
This special event is hosted by our Class 7/8 students, with all proceeds supporting their end-of-year class trip.
We hope to see you there!
Malamalama Waldorf School
$10
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Malamalama Waldorf School
8089827701
info@hawaiiwaldorf.org
Malamalama Waldorf School
15 1834 MAKUU DRIVEKEAAU, Hawaii 96749
808-982-7701
info@hawaiiwaldorf.org