Trashion Show -- presented by Garden Island Arts Council

Calling all Designers, Artists, Makers, Crafters, Upcyclers, and Creatives! Weʻre having a TRASHION SHOW and we need YOU to transform rubbish into fashion. Cash prizes will be awarded at our community event on October 3 2026 at Lydgate Main Pavilion.

🪡✂Work as an individual or team in categories for kids, teens, and adults. Make a garment from 80% trash or upcycled materials (no green waste and nothing dangerous). And have you or your model walk your trashion in front of a crowd. Full rules and registration online-- gardenislandarts.org/trashion . Register by September 20th to be entered in this exciting and wild fashion show contest!

Mahalo to the County of Kauaʻi Division of Solid Waste and Recycling for supporting this project!

Questions? giac.programs@gmail.com

