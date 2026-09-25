Tomáš Kubínek - Certified Lunatic and Master of the Impossible (Kahilu Theatre)

Tomáš Kubínek is an internationally acclaimed comic performer, vaudevillian, and theatrical innovator whose one-man shows have delighted audiences in more than 30 countries around the world. Known as the “Certified Lunatic and Master of the Impossible,” Kubínek combines comedy, physical theater, magic, mime, music, and audience interaction into a uniquely unforgettable live experience.

His sold-out performances have appeared on Broadway, at major international arts festivals, and in some of the world’s most prestigious theaters, earning praise for their originality, warmth, and boundless imagination.

A master showman and visual poet, Kubínek creates a joyful blend of laughter, wonder, and old-world vaudeville charm that transcends age and language. His remarkable career has earned numerous international awards, while his inventive performances continue to captivate audiences with a rare combination of comic brilliance, daring physicality, and irresistible charisma.

Whether balancing the absurd with the sublime or turning everyday moments into extraordinary feats, Tomáš Kubínek delivers a theatrical experience unlike any other.

Recommended for ages 12 and up. While there is no explicit content, this performance is best appreciated by teens and adults.

https://kahilu.org/events/tomas-kubinek-certified-lunatic-master-of-the-impossible/