Theatre for Young Audiences Musical Theatre Production

October 23-31, 2026

*Pre-Show Chats at 6:45pm before Saturday performance

Friday, Oct. 23 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 7:30 PM*

Sunday, Oct. 25 | 2:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 31 22 | 2:00 PM

*pre-show chat 10/24

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Written by L. Frank Baum

With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Directed by MFA candidate Jack Romans

While recent tales have reimagined the origins of the witches of Oz, we return to the classic story of Dorthy and Toto. We invite you to join her and her band of whimsical friends that she meets along the way to see The Wizard of Oz. Taking the stage this fall, Oz is a world of upcycling - where audiences of all ages are invited to share in the magic that comes from transforming ordinary things around us into something extraordinary! Rediscover the wonder, music, and nostalgia of the original Yellow Brick Road adventure with singing, children, and trash...oh my!

Recommended for ages +5

Content Advisories: Mild fantasy peril and brief moments of fright, depictions of a witch and magical creatures, stylized fantasy violence.

TICKETS GO ON SALE | Mon - Sept 21, 2026

Mainstage Production Ticket Prices

Regularly Priced Tickets:

$9 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

$15 Non-UHM Student/Youth

$22 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior

$25 Regular (Adult)

"Throwback Saturday" October 24, 2026 performance only - prices are from the good ol' days:

$6 UHM Student

$11 Other Discount Groups

$15 Regular (Adult)

Show Billing Credits:

THE WIZARD OF OZ, By L. Frank Baum, With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg. Background Music by Herbert Stothart. Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard, Orchestration by Larry Wilcox. Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

