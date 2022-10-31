The Wizard of Oz
The Wizard of Oz
Theatre for Young Audiences Musical Theatre Production
October 23-31, 2026
*Pre-Show Chats at 6:45pm before Saturday performance
Friday, Oct. 23 | 7:30 PM
Saturday, Oct. 24 | 7:30 PM*
Sunday, Oct. 25 | 2:00 PM
Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, Oct. 31 22 | 2:00 PM
*pre-show chat 10/24
THE WIZARD OF OZ
Written by L. Frank Baum
With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg
Background Music by Herbert Stothart
Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard
Orchestration by Larry Wilcox
Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company
Directed by MFA candidate Jack Romans
While recent tales have reimagined the origins of the witches of Oz, we return to the classic story of Dorthy and Toto. We invite you to join her and her band of whimsical friends that she meets along the way to see The Wizard of Oz. Taking the stage this fall, Oz is a world of upcycling - where audiences of all ages are invited to share in the magic that comes from transforming ordinary things around us into something extraordinary! Rediscover the wonder, music, and nostalgia of the original Yellow Brick Road adventure with singing, children, and trash...oh my!
Recommended for ages +5
Content Advisories: Mild fantasy peril and brief moments of fright, depictions of a witch and magical creatures, stylized fantasy violence.
TICKETS GO ON SALE | Mon - Sept 21, 2026
Mainstage Production Ticket Prices
Regularly Priced Tickets:
$9 UHM Student with valid UHM ID
$15 Non-UHM Student/Youth
$22 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior
$25 Regular (Adult)
"Throwback Saturday" October 24, 2026 performance only - prices are from the good ol' days:
$6 UHM Student
$11 Other Discount Groups
$15 Regular (Adult)
Show Billing Credits:
THE WIZARD OF OZ, By L. Frank Baum, With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg. Background Music by Herbert Stothart. Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard, Orchestration by Larry Wilcox. Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.