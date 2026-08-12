World Premiere Contemporary Hawaiian Play

Nov. 18-22, 2026

*Post Show Q&A following the Friday performance

Wednesday, Nov. 18 | 7:30 PM

Thursday, Nov. 19 | 7:30 PM

Friday, Nov. 20 | 7:30 PM*

Saturday, Nov. 21 | 7:30 PM

Sunday, Nov. 22 | 2:00 PM(ASL Interpreted)

*post-show Q&A 11/20

THE STORYTELLER

Written by Sheila Miles

Directed by Ed Refuerzo

From Pō to Ao, from sky to earth, from ocean to land, to man, to gods, and back again. When Haumea receives a hōʻailona, (an omen) she strives to avert a tragedy that not even the most unyielding of mothers can avoid. When Makaliʻi and Hōkū arrive at their grandparents' house, the family confronts a new reality, where grief is cried from the living and from the dead. This is a story of how moʻolelo infuses resilience and pieces together lives, all woven by the Kumulipo, the ultimate storyteller, who echoes who we are and where we are going.

*This production will be performed in a combination of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian Language), Hawaiʻi Creole English (Pidgin), and English languages.

Recommended for ages +16

Content Advisories: Themes of grief and loss, spiritual references, and emotional intensity tied to familial struggles.

TICKETS GO ON SALE | Mon - Oct 19, 2026

PRIMETIME SERIES - TICKET PRICES

Regularly Priced Tickets:

$9 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID

$13 Non-UHM Student/Youth

$16 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior

$18 Regular (Adult)