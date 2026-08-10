The Mākaha Sons (Kahilu Theatre)

Celebrate the opening of Kahilu Theatre's 2026–27 season with a historic evening as The Mākaha Sons mark their 50th Anniversary.

For five decades, this legendary ensemble has defined the sound of contemporary Hawaiian music, inspiring generations through breathtaking harmonies, timeless mele, and an unwavering commitment to preserving Hawaiʻi's language, culture, and traditions.

Their extraordinary legacy includes more than 20 acclaimed recordings, dozens of Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, multiple Grammy Award nominations, and induction into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame.

From their early years with the legendary Israel Kamakawiwoʻole to today, The Mākaha Sons remain cherished cultural ambassadors whose music continues to unite audiences around the world.

Join us as we launch a new season by celebrating one of Hawaiʻi's greatest musical treasures in an unforgettable golden anniversary performance.

https://kahilu.org/events/the-makaha-sons/

