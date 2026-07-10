The story of The Hobbit follows Bilbo Baggins, a comfort-loving hobbit who is unexpectedly swept into an epic adventure alongside a company of dwarves and the wizard Gandalf. Along the way, he encounters trolls, goblins, dragons, and the mysterious Gollum, discovering courage and resilience he never knew he possessed.

In a bold and playful theatrical feat, The Hobbit is brought to life by just five actors who transform everyday objects into dragons, dwarves, goblins, and epic landscapes. Set inside “Tutu’s garage,” the production celebrates the ingenuity of local storytelling and serves as a heartfelt tribute to the make-believers—those who understand that imagination can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

This production also marks a major milestone: the 55th anniversary of the Theatre for Young Audiences program at UH Mānoa. Founded in 1971 by Tamara Montgomery as Children’s Theatre (later known as Youth Theatre), the program has spent more than five decades inspiring young audiences and training generations of actors, directors, puppeteers, teaching artists, and arts leaders who have gone on to enrich communities throughout Hawai‘i, the nation, and

beyond.

In honor of this legacy, all proceeds from The Hobbit will support a newly established University of Hawai‘i Foundation account dedicated to sustaining and strengthening the TYA program for future

generations.

Based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien

Licensed by Middle-earth Enterprises

Adapted for the Stage by Greg Banks

Music by Tom Johnson

Originally commissioned and produced by Children’s Theatre Company

Produced by special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences