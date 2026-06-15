Every great artist has that one hit—the dish, the bottle, the moment that changed everything. At The Greatest Hits Presented by Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s signature wine-centric grand tasting returns in a vibrant new outdoor setting on the Kapiolani Community College Great Lawn, where the industry’s biggest names revisit the flavors that defined their careers.

17 acclaimed chefs present the dishes that put them on the map—signature creations that built their reputations and captured the spotlight—reimagined with Hawaii’s locally grown, raised, and caught ingredients. Each bite is a celebration of creativity, evolution, and the stories behind the plates that made them unforgettable.

Raise your glass and sip your way through the wines that made history as more than 20 renowned wine professionals pour iconic bottles, standout vintages, and crowd-favorites that have become their own “greatest hits.” Top mixologists round out the evening with expertly crafted cocktails designed to complement the lineup, adding another note to this unforgettable experience.

Celebrate the hits you love and the flavors that keep us coming back for more—because when it comes to great food and wine, the classics never go out of style!

