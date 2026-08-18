Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program

Fall Youth Show 2026

Auditions are now open for our next youth production, The Enchanted Bookshop.

Auditions will be on September 5th at 9:00-11:00, 12:00-2:00 or 2:30-4:30. You only need to sign up for one session.

Auditions will be held at our studio at the Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.

For Ages 6-12

Auditioner needs to prepare a 1-2 minute monologue from a book character. Dressing up as the book character is encouraged but not required.

Rehearsals September 9th-November 13th

Shows November 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd at ProArts in Kihei

SIGN UP HERE: https://www.mauionstage.com/youthandteen-productions/

Synopsis:

During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive.

Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer — long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes. So when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen?

Featuring additional appearances by such beloved literary characters as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, and Doctor Dolittle, this charming comedy celebrates the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled way.