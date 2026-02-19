The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Aloha Theatre presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time — a captivating and imaginative stage adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon. Follow Christopher Boone, a brilliant and determined teenager, as he sets out to solve the mysterious death of a neighbor’s dog. What begins as a simple investigation becomes an unforgettable journey of discovery, courage, and family secrets. Filled with inventive staging, humor, and heart, this award-winning play offers a unique perspective on the world and the extraordinary possibilities that emerge when we dare to venture beyond our comfort zones.
Join us at Aloha Theatre for an inspiring theatrical experience.
Aloha Theatre
$10-$25
02:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
Artist Group Info
info@apachawaii.org
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com