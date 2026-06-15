© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

Consider this your invitation to the coolest club on campus! Welcome to The Breakfast Club, a throwback-inspired brunch where good food, great company, and a little nostalgia come together for the ultimate Sunday hangout at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa.
This walk-around brunch brings together a talented lineup of six chefs serving creative takes on morning favorites—from sweet to savory and everything in between. Whether you’re craving indulgent comfort classics or fresh, chef-driven bites, each dish highlights Hawaii’s incredible locally grown, raised, and caught ingredients with a playful twist.
Pair your plate with brunch-ready cocktails and refreshing sips as you mix, mingle, and find your brunch crowd. From the sweet-tooth to the savory loyalist—and everyone in between—this is where every brunch personality comes together. Because no matter which “club” you belong to, everyone’s invited at this table!

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Food & Wine Festival
(808) 738-6245
info@hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com
https://hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com/?utm_source=hawaiipublicradio&amp;utm_medium=eventlisting&amp;utm_campaign=hfwf26
Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa