Consider this your invitation to the coolest club on campus! Welcome to The Breakfast Club, a throwback-inspired brunch where good food, great company, and a little nostalgia come together for the ultimate Sunday hangout at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa.

This walk-around brunch brings together a talented lineup of six chefs serving creative takes on morning favorites—from sweet to savory and everything in between. Whether you’re craving indulgent comfort classics or fresh, chef-driven bites, each dish highlights Hawaii’s incredible locally grown, raised, and caught ingredients with a playful twist.

Pair your plate with brunch-ready cocktails and refreshing sips as you mix, mingle, and find your brunch crowd. From the sweet-tooth to the savory loyalist—and everyone in between—this is where every brunch personality comes together. Because no matter which “club” you belong to, everyone’s invited at this table!

