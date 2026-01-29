The 5th Annual Honokaʻa Renaissance Faire

Saturday, the 14th of November 11am - 7pm

Honoka’a County Park and along along Māmane Street

Free & Open to the Public Activities for All Ages Over 150 Vendors

Fun Contests Great Food Live Music and Entertainment!

The Honoka’a Renaissance Faire with The Honoka’a Business Association invites ye- Assemble your courts, call your merry minstrels, dawn your Renaissance, Medieval, or Fantasy garb, and join the thousands of travelers who journey from far and wide for this yearly adventure of whimsy and awe!

Check out Honokaarenfaire.com or follow @Honokaarenfaire for Faire Updates

Throughout the day, explore Four Unique Realms: Camelot, Valhalla, Lemuria, and Dragons Haul, each with fantastic inhabitants boasting handmade wares, scrumptious meals, fun activities, and live performances on multiple stages. Guests are encouraged to dress up, bring blankets or chairs, relax in the grass and take in the sights- And oh, what sights there will be!

Online Silent Auction begins Saturday, November 14th at 11am and closes on November 21st at 11pm.

Bid on exceptional items, locally made products, glamorous stays, and more.

To donate: email hrfsilentauction@gmail.com or contact Ta’sa: (808)443-4388

Silent auction items can be brought to The Ren Faire Booth @ The Farmers’ Market at Hāmākua Harvest from 9am - 2pm on the following Sundays: October 4th, 18th.

To bid: visit Honokaarenfaire.com

Contests of Three, win prizes a-plenty!

Honoka’a Ren Faire Costume Contest

Individuals and groups - Categories: Fantasy, Historical

Fairies, Gnomes, and Mystical Homes Contest - craft an 18”x18” Fairy House

bring it to the Faire by 12pm, judging at 3pm

Submit your best pic to the Photo Contest - from November 14th-21st

See Honokaarenfaire.com for rules and details, and follow @honokaarenfaire for updates

Honoka’a Renaissance Faire Merchandise is available for purchase to enjoy during the off-months as a delightful reminder of the memories made. Visit the Merch Shoppe for Merch, Lost and Found, First Aid, and all Faire related questions and support throughout the day.

By The Peasants - For The Peasants

This is a 100% Volunteer-Run event

Volunteers of all ages and skill-sets are welcome!

Join our team of valiant volunteers

email: jointhefaire1@gmail.com

Donate to Keep the Magic Alive: The Honoka‘a Renaissance Faire is supported by the generosity of individuals and local businesses to help bring this magical world into being. Here’s how you can help:

Material Donations for activities, stage setups, and decorations, construction materials like wood, paint, hardware, as well as ropes, leather, and fabric for decorations

email honokaarenfaire@gmail.com

Monetary Donations: To cover costs for the venue, guest services, and other expenses

Venmo: @Honokaabusinessassociation “What’s this for?": HRF

Every donation, no matter the size, helps preserve this beloved event for future generations.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Local businesses are invited to explore our range of sponsorship packages, providing a unique marketing opportunity to reach thousands of attendees while supporting a celebrated community tradition Visit Honokaarenfaire.com or Email: Honokaarenfaire@gmail.com

Mahalo to County of Hawai’i and Hāmākua-Kohala Health for their ongoing support!

