The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Full of quirky charm and unexpected heart, Spelling Bee follows six competitors—and a few brave audience volunteers—as they navigate the joys and challenges of growing up. A witty and heartfelt celebration of identity, resilience, and connection. Accompanied by the HPAF Pep Band.

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.