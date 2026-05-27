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The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Full of quirky charm and unexpected heart, Spelling Bee follows six competitors—and a few brave audience volunteers—as they navigate the joys and challenges of growing up. A witty and heartfelt celebration of identity, resilience, and connection. Accompanied by the HPAF Pep Band.

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.

Kahilu Theatre
$40, $50, $60
03:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
808 333 7378
info@hpaf.org
https://www.hawaiiperformingartsfestival.org

Artist Group Info

cathikeene@gmail.com
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
https://kahilutheatre.org