Taulia Lave: Live in Kihei

Thursday, September 17, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run Time: 90 Minutes with No Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/750978/

Presented by Country Boy Records, ProArts Playhouse, and Mana‘o Radio

Taulia Lave steps from the main stage of Honolulu’s biggest country music festival to play an intimate solo acoustic set at ProArts Playhouse. Taulia’s voice, smooth and soaked in bourbon, delivers an authentic emotional punch that is captivating audiences everywhere. You don’t want to miss this.

Ticket Information (Including Fees):

Premium Seating:

$42.40 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables;

Preferred Seating:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section;

Regular Seating:

$31.80;

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$26.50;

$5 OFF for Kama’aina (with a Valid State of Hawai’i ID)

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/750978/