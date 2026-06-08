Talent Summit 2026 brings together employers, HR professionals, business leaders, and workforce partners from across Hawai‘i for a full day of insight, connection, and practical workforce strategies designed for today’s evolving workplace.

Through main stage conversations, interactive breakout discussions, networking experiences, and community-building opportunities, attendees will explore how Hawai‘i organizations can navigate workforce challenges, strengthen leadership, and collectively shape the future of work in Hawai‘i.

Convene talent stakeholders: HR practitioners, Business Leaders, and Workforce Development professionals around the state of Talent in Hawaii today and in the future

Connect with existing talent solutions to share knowledge, network and facilitate information sharing

Share best practices in talent attraction, development and retention along with practical tips for implementation

Challenge the current mindset about Hawaii's talent market while fostering innovation and collaboration