© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Talent Summit 2026

Talent Summit 2026

Talent Summit 2026 brings together employers, HR professionals, business leaders, and workforce partners from across Hawai‘i for a full day of insight, connection, and practical workforce strategies designed for today’s evolving workplace.

Through main stage conversations, interactive breakout discussions, networking experiences, and community-building opportunities, attendees will explore how Hawai‘i organizations can navigate workforce challenges, strengthen leadership, and collectively shape the future of work in Hawai‘i.

Convene talent stakeholders: HR practitioners, Business Leaders, and Workforce Development professionals around the state of Talent in Hawaii today and in the future
Connect with existing talent solutions to share knowledge, network and facilitate information sharing
Share best practices in talent attraction, development and retention along with practical tips for implementation
Challenge the current mindset about Hawaii's talent market while fostering innovation and collaboration

Ala Moana Honolulu by Mantra
$200 - $250
08:30 AM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Employers Council
(808) 836-1511
registrars@hecouncil.org
https://www.hecouncil.org
Ala Moana Honolulu by Mantra