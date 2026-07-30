Sunset Sessions at Talk Story Bar

As the sun sets over Kahuwai Bay on Sunday evenings, Talk Story Bar comes alive with music and moʻolelo. Open to resort guests and the local community, beloved local musicians join Kona Village's own Paris DeCambra to celebrate the songs and traditions that have shaped Hawaiʻi across generations. This series features some of the Islands' most celebrated performers, including slack-key legend Ledward Kaapana, acclaimed vocalist Mark Yamanaka, and local favorites LT Smooth, Kenny Tagavilla, and Natalie Ai Kamanuu. Many of the featured artists hold personal ties to the original Kona Village Resort, lending a unique perspective to every performance. As golden hour gives way to dusk, the spirit of aloha unfolds through moments of connection—best enjoyed from the shores of the bay, perhaps with a crafted cocktail in hand.

AUGUST LIVE MUSIC SCHEDULE

August 2 - LT Smooth

August 9 - Mark Yamanaka

August 16 - Kenny Tagavilla

August 23 - Natalie Ai Kamanuu

August 30 - Ledward Kaapana

DATES

Sundays, August 2 – 30

HOURS

6 pm - 9 pm

LOCATION

Talk Story Bar at Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort

PRICE

Complimentary

Open to both resort guests and the local community.