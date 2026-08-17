Storytelling and Sustainability: A Conversation between Rosanna Xia -- LA Times Journalist, Author, and Filmmaker -- with Prof. Makena Coffman from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

The Davis Democracy Initiative at Punahou school invites you to “Storytelling and Sustainability,” a conversation between Rosanna Xia, LA Times journalist and filmmaker, and Professor Makena Coffman ’98, Director for the Institute for Sustainability and Resilience at UH Mānoa, and Professor, Department of Urban and Regional Planning.

This event is co-sponsored by the Better Tomorrow Speakers Series and the Institute for Sustainability and Resilience at UH Mānoa. Free and open to the public.

Monday, August 24

5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

Luke Lecture Hall (Wo International Center)