Storytelling and Sustainability: A Conversation between Rosanna Xia -- LA Times Journalist, Author, and Filmmaker -- with Prof. Makena Coffman from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Storytelling and Sustainability: A Conversation between Rosanna Xia -- LA Times Journalist, Author, and Filmmaker -- with Prof. Makena Coffman from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
The Davis Democracy Initiative at Punahou school invites you to “Storytelling and Sustainability,” a conversation between Rosanna Xia, LA Times journalist and filmmaker, and Professor Makena Coffman ’98, Director for the Institute for Sustainability and Resilience at UH Mānoa, and Professor, Department of Urban and Regional Planning.
This event is co-sponsored by the Better Tomorrow Speakers Series and the Institute for Sustainability and Resilience at UH Mānoa. Free and open to the public.
Monday, August 24
5:30 – 6:45 p.m.
Luke Lecture Hall (Wo International Center)
Punahou
05:30 PM - 06:45 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Davis Democracy Initiative at Punahou School
215-870-5681
dball@punahou.edu
Artist Group Info
Rosanna Xia
Punahou
1601 Punahou St.Honolulu , Hawaii 96822
(808) 944-5711
democracy@punahou.edu