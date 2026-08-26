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Starlight Fancies 2026

Starlight Fancies 2026

Aloha,

I’m reaching out on behalf of The Caregiver Foundation regarding our upcoming Starlight Fancies 2026 fundraiser.

We would like to submit this as a Public Service Announcement (PSA) for your consideration. At this time, we do not have an allocated budget for paid advertising, so we are hoping the event may be considered for PSA or community announcement airtime at no cost.

We would deeply appreciate any support you may be able to provide in helping us share this event with the community. 🌺

Starlight Fancies 2026
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Doors open at 5:00 PM

Generations Ballroom, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi
The event will feature live entertainment, food, fellowship, and a silent auction while raising funds to support Hawaiʻi's seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers.

🎟️ More information and tickets: The Caregiver Foundation

Thank you very much for considering our request. Please let me know if you need any additional information or materials from us.

Mahalo nui loa for your support!

Best,

Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi
$5 Lucky Draw | $140 Individual Ticket | $1,300 Reserved Table of 10
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Caregiver Foundation
808-625-3782
Gary@thecaregiverfoundation.org
http://Thecaregiverfoundation.org
Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi
2454 South Beretania Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96826
(808) 945-7633
info@jcchawaii.org
https://www.jcch.com/