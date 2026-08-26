Aloha,

I’m reaching out on behalf of The Caregiver Foundation regarding our upcoming Starlight Fancies 2026 fundraiser.

We would like to submit this as a Public Service Announcement (PSA) for your consideration. At this time, we do not have an allocated budget for paid advertising, so we are hoping the event may be considered for PSA or community announcement airtime at no cost.

We would deeply appreciate any support you may be able to provide in helping us share this event with the community. 🌺

Starlight Fancies 2026

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Doors open at 5:00 PM

Generations Ballroom, Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi

The event will feature live entertainment, food, fellowship, and a silent auction while raising funds to support Hawaiʻi's seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers.

🎟️ More information and tickets: The Caregiver Foundation

Thank you very much for considering our request. Please let me know if you need any additional information or materials from us.

Mahalo nui loa for your support!

Best,