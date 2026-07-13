Special Olympics West Hawaii Golf Tournament
Special Olympics West Hawaii Golf Tournament
Golf tournament for Special Olympics West Hawaii at Mauna Lani's North Golf Course. Registration 7:00 a.m., shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. Includes a light continental breakfast, a round of golf, lunch, opportunities for mulligans, and fun contests with prizes! Register your team online, individual golfers welcome, foursomes encouraged, sponsorships available. Registration Deadline August 20th. Contact Denise at (808) 345-0433 for more information
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resort
$250.00 per golfer
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Special Olympics West Hawaii
8083450433
SOWHDenise@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
denise@fulllifehawaii.org
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resort
68-1400 Mauna Lani DriveKamuela, Hawaii 96743
808.885.6622
mnl.concierge@aubergeresorts.com