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Special Olympics West Hawaii Golf Tournament

Special Olympics West Hawaii Golf Tournament

Golf tournament for Special Olympics West Hawaii at Mauna Lani's North Golf Course. Registration 7:00 a.m., shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. Includes a light continental breakfast, a round of golf, lunch, opportunities for mulligans, and fun contests with prizes! Register your team online, individual golfers welcome, foursomes encouraged, sponsorships available. Registration Deadline August 20th. Contact Denise at (808) 345-0433 for more information

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resort
$250.00 per golfer
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Special Olympics West Hawaii
8083450433
SOWHDenise@gmail.com
www.sohawaii.org

Artist Group Info

denise@fulllifehawaii.org
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resort
68-1400 Mauna Lani Drive
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
808.885.6622
mnl.concierge@aubergeresorts.com
https://aubergeresorts.com/maunalani/