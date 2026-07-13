Special Olympics West Hawaii Golf Tournament

Golf tournament for Special Olympics West Hawaii at Mauna Lani's North Golf Course. Registration 7:00 a.m., shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. Includes a light continental breakfast, a round of golf, lunch, opportunities for mulligans, and fun contests with prizes! Register your team online, individual golfers welcome, foursomes encouraged, sponsorships available. Registration Deadline August 20th. Contact Denise at (808) 345-0433 for more information