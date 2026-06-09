SOJA with OOKLAH THE MOC

GATES OPEN AT 6 PM

Grammy Award-winning reggae powerhouse SOJA returns to Hawaiʻi with special guests Ooklah The Moc. Known worldwide for their uplifting roots reggae sound and energetic live performances, SOJA became the first American reggae band to win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Fans can expect to hear favorites like You and Me, Rest of My Life, and True Love. Joining the lineup is Hawaiʻi’s own Ooklah The Moc, celebrated for their signature island reggae and dub sound with local favorites including Hell Fire, Harvest, and Feel Good Music. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of reggae music on Maui.